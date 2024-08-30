Khattar says will not contest Assembly polls

Chandigarh: After serving almost two terms as the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been elevated as Union minister now, has confirmed that he will not contest the State Assembly elections.



With Khattar still remaining active in State politics, not ignoring his recent address at the Dalit Maha Sammelan held in Kurukshetra there was buzz in the air that he is likely to contest the Assembly elections.

However, clearing the air on it, Khattar said he won’t be contesting the elections. He made this announcement after the BJP core group meeting on Thursday. Many BJP MPs have expressed their desire to contest the Assembly elections. Like the Congress in Haryana, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in the Bharatiya Janata Party had also expressed their desire to contest the Assembly elections. Brainstorming is going on in the BJP regarding this.

Khattar is continuously addressing public meetings in Haryana alongwith to Chief Minister Nayab Saini. Due to which, for the last one week, discussions in this regard were rampant wherein it was being said that Khattar will contest from Karnal and Chief Minister Saini from Ladwa.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar has expressed his desire to contest elections from Israna Assembly constituency. BJP supported independent Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma who is continuously active in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra has also expressed his desire to contest the Assembly elections. In such a situation, Khattar has made it clear that he will remain active in state politics on the instructions of the party high command but will not contest elections.