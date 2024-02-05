Khattar says he made genuine efforts to make Haryana an ideal state

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that in last nine years Haryana has witnessed momentous changes that have been instrumental in boosting it as a leading state.



He elaborated that he has work assiduously in the last nine years to make Haryana as an ideal State ('Aadarsh Rajya'). Various welfare schemes based on the principle of 'Antyodaya' have been implemented to ensure that the benefit of schemes reaches the last person standing in the queue, he added.

Speaking at a programme organised at Panchkula near here Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the whole country has become Ram-May.

Mahatma Gandhi had also envisioned of a Ram Rajya where poor are served and people get equal respect and opportunities to progress in a democratic manner.

He stated that over the last nine years, he has been serving over 2.80 crore people in the state with the spirit of "Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek,"

Chief Minister Khattar further stated that the state government has implemented numerous welfare schemes, benefiting not only the underprivileged but also fostering their respectable living in society.