Khattar says govt working on upgrading public amenities

Chandigarh: Union Minister of Energy, Housing and Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that India is moving forward with self-reliance under BJP’s leadership.

“By integrating transport networking, the country will be a leader in achieving recognition as a developed nation by 2047 with the ‘Make in India’ philosophy,” he said.

“Positive changes are being made in urban areas as per the need. Along with development in urban areas, the focus is on providing public amenities and smooth transportation through new technology,” he added.

He stated that India today ranks third in the world in providing metro services and in the next three years, we will surpass the United States to become one of the leading countries. “The central government is working to provide public amenities with new technology, and through conferences like this, we will work on innovative methods with the support of experts,” he said.

The Union Energy Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference held in Gurugram. He inaugurated the event and also visited the developmental exhibition showcasing urban development and mobility on the premises.

Khattar announced that Delhi Metro International Limited will be established, under which this agency will work towards expanding the metro network and other countries. A mass rapid transit system will be developed, for which the DMRC will be a partner.