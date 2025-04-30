Khattar reviews Centrally-funded urban dev projects in Raj

JAIPUR: Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed the progress of Centrally-funded urban development projects in Rajasthan during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was also present at the review meeting.

The key Central projects reviewed during the meeting included Swachh Bharat Mission, PM e-Bus Service, Jaipur Metro Rail, Amrit Mission 2.0, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for an in-depth evaluation of the expenses and costs incurred in the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project and other projects being implemented. He pointed to the necessity of making the best possible use of the financial resources to provide improved services and facilities to the common people. “We need to plan and execute projects in a manner that not only meets the existing needs but also foresees the future requirements of our expanding urban populations,” Sharma said.

The Chief Minister further said that the state of Rajasthan, with the Centre’s support and investments, is set to achieve swift growth. He expressed his vision for city development in the state with an appeal to adopt strategic planning, which would also include both existing and future infrastructural requirements.

Top officials of the Central and Rajasthan governments attended the meeting. The officers gave a comprehensive presentation to both the Union minister and the Chief Minister on the status, financial implications, and effect of these major urban development projects.