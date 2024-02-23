Khattar reacts to Oppn’s no-confidence motion defeat in poetic manner

The second no confidence motion brought by the Opposition in the second term of BJP-led Haryana government was defeated with a voice vote after the MLAs of the Opposition staged a walk out from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

The chief minister turned poetic during the motion and said: ‘Mehfil mai chal rahi thi mere qatal ki taiyari, charcha karte karte bole bahut lambi umar hai tumhari’.

After a four-hour long discussion on the no confidence motion, the Congress walked out of the Assembly to show their dissatisfaction on the chief minister’s reply.

The Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta said that the motion has been defeated.

Earlier, the no confidence motion was brought by the Congress about three years ago in view of the Farm Laws, presently being repealed and it was defeated as well.