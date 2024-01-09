Khattar rationalises outsourcing policy, safeguards youth seeking overseas jobs

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has rationalised the outsourcing policy to safeguard contractual employees from contractor exploitation. He has taken the complaints of contractor-induced exploitation of workers, particularly in relation to EPF contribution and ESI, and has established the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam to address these issues.



In addition, the chief minister has also taken care of the youth seeking employment abroad through unconventional means such as kabootarbazi, illegal methods, and donkey routes. This initiative aims to ensure that the youth of Haryana pursue overseas employment through legal avenues, promoting a safer and more secure pathway for their aspirations.

Khattar acknowledges the significant role played by the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam in promptly meeting the manpower needs of various departments. Within a swift 20-day turnaround, job offer letters are issued to eligible candidates based on departmental requirements. The Nigam has invited applications for 28 categories across various departments, extending the opportunity from Law graduates to individuals proficient in reading and writing Hindi. The interested candidates can apply until January 14, 2024.

The state government, through the HKRN, is extending opportunities for interested youth to apply for 41 diverse job categories in countries including Finland, Uzbekistan, Japan, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. The application deadline for these opportunities is January 10, 2024.

In the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, applications are open for several blue collared positions.