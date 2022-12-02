Khattar provides online offer letters to 2,069 TGT, PGT teachers

Chandigarh: Believing that the teachers are the builders of the nation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar instructed the officials of the education department to immediately provide the information about the schools where teachers are required to the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). He made it clear that the education of the children would not be affected at all due to the shortage of teachers.



Going ahead with this, the Chief Minister, on Friday, provided online job offer letters to 2,069 TGT and PGT teachers hired on contract basis through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, from his residence Sant Kabir Kutir. The information regarding the job offer and other necessary information has been sent to all the registered applicants through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

The Chief Minister has fulfilled the desire of job opportunities by giving job offer letters through HKRN. Some teachers who received the offer letters expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and appreciated the completion of recruitment, twice in just 26 days.

It is noteworthy that on November 23, online job offer letters were provided to 2,075 TGT and PGT teachers in the same way. With this, in just 26 days, Chief Minister Khattar has created another history of giving jobs in a transparent manner in the state by providing job offer letters to 4,144 teachers through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.