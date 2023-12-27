Khattar pays homage to martyrdom of sahibzadas

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the gathering following his participation in the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ program held at the historically significant Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in Kurukshetra district. On this occasion, Khattar actively engaged in the spiritual practices of Ardaas and Guru Shabd Kirtan.



Khattar urged the citizens to embrace the virtuous teachings of Gurus and join hands in making collective contributions for the betterment of the nation and society.

In paying solemn homage to the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the sahibzadas of the tenth Guru of the Sikh sect, Guru Gobind Singh, Khattar said that the supreme courage displayed by these valiant sahibzade in opposing the oppressive Mughal rule and choose martyrdom over religious conversion. The unparalleled bravery exhibited by them stands as a timeless inspiration for generations to come.

The chief minister said that PM Modi's decision to declare their martyrdom day as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ has effectively brought their narrative of sacrifice to every corner of the country.

December 26 is commemorated annually as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, symbolising a day of remembrance and tribute to their courage and sacrifice.