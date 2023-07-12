Khattar meets PM to discuss flood situation, invites to initiate projects

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and apprised him about the current situation of water-logging in the state due to heavy rains besides completed central schemes and invited him to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of some big projects in Haryana.



After meeting Prime Minister Modi at his residence in Delhi, Chief Minister Khattar while interacting with the media at Haryana Bhawan, said that the Prime Minister has been apprised of the current situation of waterlogging and flood like situation in the state. He told that Haryana has received heavy rains during the last two days.

It also rained heavily in Himachal Pradesh, due to which a large amount of water flowed down to Haryana. People had to be evacuated from low-lying areas. The water level of Yamuna river had touched 3.6 lakh cusecs, but today the water level in Yamuna receded and has come down to below 3 lakh cusecs. He said that the water level of the river depends on the rainfall in the mountains.

He said that there was such a coincidence that the western disturbance and monsoon coincided, which resulted in heavy rains. Such a coincidence also occurred many years ago, but now this western disturbance has moved ahead and after this afternoon, the pressure of rain in Haryana has reduced. Weather experts believe that now there will be less rain in the next few days.

Chief minister said that the waterlogging in Ambala area was more because of overflowing of rivers and canals from both sides.

On one side, water entered the half dug SYL canal and on the other side there was water-logging due to heavy flow in Ghaggar and Tangri rivers. This affected 12-13 villages in that area and around 25 to 30 thousand people had to be evacuated and shifted to other places.

They have been shifted to public places like schools, banquet halls etc. and administration, NDRF and army are all unitedly engaged in relief and rescue operations. Food, water and essential items are being delivered to the affected people. Separate canteens have been arranged for them and many social organizations are also cooperating in relief and rescue operations.

He said that the problem came in the first 12-14 hours. Now, after this afternoon, situation is relaxed.