Khattar-led BJP govt aims to resolve people’s issues

Chandigarh: It has been eight-and-a-half years to be precise of BJP rule which is defined as ‘service’ by the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



As per the present government, they have come to power to serve people not to rule people. Here we take a close look at the long tenure of eight-and-a-half years of ‘rule’ or ‘service’.

While taking a quick look at the 8.5 years of the lows and highs, it came to light that the government has been emphasising the welfare of the poor. In the last few years, numerous welfare schemes focusing on the economically weaker sections have been started.

For example, Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, 882 Antyodaya Mela Days wherein about 1.55 lakh people participated and loans were sanctioned through banks for the employment of people. However, schemes ensuring the welfare of the middle class and upper class are yet to be formulated. Responding to it, Khattar clarified that he strongly believes that the entire state is his family and the onus of everyones’ welfare is on him being the head of the family. The Chief Minister specified that the most important task of any government is ensuring the welfare of each and every section of society.

He elaborated that fulfilling the basic needs of people is most important and the schemes for the poor ensure that their basic necessities are fulfilled. “We are open to resolving all the problems of every section of the society be it business class, middle class et al,” he added. The Chief Minister specified that he is just a click away and people can raise their complaints on his official Twitter handle and it will be redressed. For immediate redressal of the grievances of the common man, ‘CM Window Portal’ has also been launched. Through this, more than 8 lakh complaints have been resolved.

Also, several government services have been made online to reduce human intervention. Through 18,552 Atal Seva Kendras and 117 Antyodaya and Saral Kendras, 573 schemes and services of 42 departments are available online in the state.

Besides the welfare of the poor, the government has provided numerous social security schemes like the provision of a Shagun amount of Rs 71,000 on the marriage of the daughter of scheduled caste BPL families under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana. This has been done so that lack of money does not come in the way of the poor getting their daughter married.

Also, Under the ‘Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti Yojana’, an amount of Rs 21,000 is given per girl child till the birth of three daughters in a Scheduled Caste family. The amount given under the Legal Aid Scheme to the Scheduled Castes for defending their cases in the courts has been increased to Rs.22,000. Financial assistance ranging from Rs 85,000 to Rs 8.25 lakh is provided to the Scheduled Castes who are victims of atrocities of non-Scheduled Caste people such as the unauthorized occupation of land, murder, dacoity, rape and genocide etc.

In the “Sewing Training” scheme, one-year training in tailoring is given free of cost to backward class and scheduled caste widows and destitute women and girls. Apart from a monthly allowance of Rs.600, they are also given Rs 300 per month for purchasing raw materials. A sewing machine is also given after the training.

Prioritising farmers the government started, the “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” portal has been started to facilitate the purchase of crops. Apart from selling his crops on this portal, the farmer is also getting financial assistance for fertilizers, seeds, loans and agricultural equipment sitting at home.

The government has also introduced e-governance and to ensure timely service delivery, ‘Auto Appeal Software’ has been launched recently in order to fix the accountability of the administration towards the public.

Though the real outcome and effectiveness of these government schemes and ideology will be reflected in the upcoming elections the government has been on its toes to bring in services to people’s doorsteps.