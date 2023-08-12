Khattar lays foundation stone of community centre

Chandigarh : Unique initiative taken by the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar to bridge the gap between the people and the government has once again proved to be a boon for five elderly of Ramsaran Majra village of Ladwa constituency, Kurukshetra district as they were awarded on-the-spot pension certificates from the Chief Minister.



While addressing the gathering at the Samvad, the Chief Minister affirmed that the government’s top priority is to simplify the lives of the citizens and this commitment underlies with the successful commencement of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Khattar said that the introduction of PPP has successfully eliminated the need for external endorsements when applying for services like old age pension and BPL cards.