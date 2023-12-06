Khattar launches portal for ‘Teerth Yatra Yojana’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar bestowed honours upon more than 325 Ramlila Committee officials and artists during a program held at Purushottapura Bagh in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday.



The Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana in Haryana is specifically designed for the elderly members of economically disadvantaged families, offering them the opportunity to visit pilgrimage sites at no cost.

Under this scheme, individuals aged 60 years and above from Below Poverty Line families will be eligible for free pilgrimages.

The Chief Minister officially inaugurated the portal for this initiative.

He said that since the launch of the portal, one railway bogie has already been booked. He further announced that the first batch is scheduled to embark on a journey to Ayodhya after January 22. Emphasising the success of the scheme, the Chief Minister expressed intentions to expand its scope in the future.

The Chief Minister urged devotees to serve as drug-free ambassadors, emphasising the need to convey an anti-drug message to the youth through their theatrical performances.

He stressed that combating social evils like drug addiction requires the collective effort

of society.