Khattar launches One Time Settlement-2023 Scheme

Chandigarh: Addressing a long-standing request from Haryana's traders and business community to settle pending tax payments before the implementation of GST, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched the One Time Settlement-2023 (OTS) Scheme through the Excise and Taxation Department. The scheme will be operational from January 1, 2024, to March 30, 2024.



From January 1, 2024, to March 30, 2024, businesses have the opportunity to settle pre-GST tax liabilities under the OTS-2023 scheme. Taxes are categorised into four groups, with exemptions from interest and penalties for cases related to seven tax acts in effect before GST. Additionally, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the opening of a GST Training Institute in collaboration with HIPA, Gurugram.

During the inauguration of OTS-2023 at Gurugram, on Sunday, the Chief Minister also extended New Year wishes to the state. Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, who oversees the Excise and Taxation Department, also addressed the programme.

Under the OTS scheme, the tax amount is divided into four categories, starting with an undisputed fee category for cases without dispute. Taxpayers will pay 100 per cent of the amount in this category, with no penalties or interest.

For disputed taxes under Rs 50 lakh, taxpayers will pay 30 per cent of the outstanding amount. For disputed taxes above Rs 50 lakh, they will pay 50 per cent.

The third category applies to undisputed taxes assessed by the department where no appeal was made. Taxpayers will pay 40 per cent if the amount is below Rs 50 lakh and 60 per cent if it's above Rs 50 lakh. This category also offers relief from penalties and interest.