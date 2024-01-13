Khattar launches ‘Mission 60,000’ to give employment to Haryana youths

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced ‘Mission 60,000’, stating that within the next few months employment opportunities would be extended to 60,000 youths hailing from families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh. In addition, the recruitment process for 60,000 Group C and D posts is set to conclude within the few months.



Khattar made this announcement while addressing the state-level ‘Vivekananda Youth Mahasammelan’ on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary held in Kurukshetra on Friday.

The chief minister stated that within the framework of ‘Mission 60,000’, the government would engage 7,500 ‘Van Mitra’.

In addition, 15,000 contractual employees will be recruited through HKRN, provide training to 10,000 youth for industrial establishments, engage 7,500 ‘e-Sewa Mitra’ for CSCs, and facilitate employment abroad for 5,000 such individuals through Foreign Cooperation Department.

Khattar also declared to train 15,000 youth with a diploma/degree in civil engineering, empowering them to become contractors. The government will extend a loan of Rs 3 lakh to these individuals for one year without requiring any collateral. Trained youth under this program will be exempt from providing a guarantee for works up to Rs 25 lakh.

The goal is to boost their annual income, enabling them to surpass the Below Poverty Line (BPL) threshold,

Khattar added.