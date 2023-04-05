Khattar issues postage stamp in name of Lord Parshuram

With the aim of spreading the message and teachings of saints and great men to the masses and to inspire the youth, the Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana started by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is visible on the ground in true sense.

An initiative has been taken to promptly fulfill the announcements made by the chief minister on the birth anniversaries of great men. In this regard, the announcement to issue a special commemorative postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram, during the Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh organised in Karnal on December 11, 2022 was duly completed by the chief minister by issuing a postage stamp Wednesday.

Notably, on the request of the chief minister, the Union Ministry of Posts and Communications issued a postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram on March 19, 2023.

Khattar had written a letter to Union Minister for Railways and Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in January this year, to issue appropriate directions in this regard.