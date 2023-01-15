Khattar interacts with ‘gram rakshaks’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with the gram sanrakshak during the ‘gram sanrakshak samvad programme’ held here on Saturday through audio-conferencing directed them to visit the villages adopted by them and review the work being executed at the grassroots level.



“After reviewing the work, every gram sanrakshak should share the feedback report of all these works with the government so as to ensure that the concerned departments have real-time information about these development works,” said Khattar. During this samvad programme which lasted for about 1.30 hours, the chief minister, while reviewing the works and responsibilities assigned to these Class-I officers, said that working beyond the call of duty is what really defines an officer, therefore along with professional duties, every gram sanrakshak should also be always ready for making pivotal contributions for serving the society as well.

Khattar said that the development path of any state passes through the villages and when the villages will be developed, only then proper development of the state will be ensured.

The Chief Minister informed that the government has set a target of setting up 1,000 parks and vayamshalas in the villages. Vayamshalas has already been built in most of the villages. on Saturday, job offer messages were sent to 266 yoga sahayaks through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for these parks and vayamshalas. The CM also spoke to the applicants over phone and congratulated them for getting job offers.