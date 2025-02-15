Khattar inspects charcoal plant of NTPC in Varanasi

Chandigarh: Union Energy, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday reached Varanasi and

inspected the charcoal plant of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited.

Waste-to-charcoal facility has been set up in this plant, which will convert 600 tonnes of solid waste into charcoal every day.

This is the first indigenously developed technology, which is more eco-friendly than combustion and turns waste into fuel with high calorific value, which can be co-combusted with coal.

Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the country’s first

green coal plant to produce coal from waste, giving impetus to the vision of developed India.