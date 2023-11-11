Khattar initiates underpass at Vatika Chowk in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed underpass at Vatika Chowk in Gurugram.



The underpass, spanning 0.822 kilometres and built at a cost of Rs 109.14 crore by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through the National Highways Authority of India, will ease traffic between the Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road, reducing congestion at the Vatika Chowk red light on the Gurugram-Badshahpur Road.