Khattar infuses uniqueness into Yatra by integrating it with Jan Samvad

Chandigarh: Yet again the inimitable way of working of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar wherein he amalgamated Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Jan Samvad, has resulted in on the spot resolution to peoples’ problems and informing them about various welfare programs of the Central and state government.



Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson of state government said that on the eighth day of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, programmes were organised at 120 locations across the state, attracting participation from more than 51,000 people.

Over 15,000 people availed health checkups at health camps, with 11,389 individuals undergoing TB screening.

During the Yatra, 331 people utilised the Ayushman Card Camp, while 334 sought information at the PM Swanidhi Camp.

Furthermore, 216 individuals attended the Aadhar Card Camp, and 99 farmers gained insights

into natural farming.

He elaborated that on the eighth day, 845 outstanding students, 467 women engaged in social work, 114 local athletes, and 162 folk artists were honoured.

Throughout the day, 42,465 people pledged towards a developed India.

Participants expressed gratitude for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.