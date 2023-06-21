Khattar inaugurates Lord Parshuram Chowk

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the Sonipat residents, during the inauguration of Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk made beneath the Rohtak Flyover near ITI Chowk.



He stated that the government gives top priority to finishing initiatives related to the interests of all sections of society. He said that the state government is naming the major intersections (Chowk) after the names of great saints so that people can draw inspiration from their life and teachings. He said projects are proposed to make Sonipat city more beautiful. Khattar reached Sonipat today by boarding the Jan Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh in the morning.