Khattar inaugurates electric city bus service in Panipat

Chandigarh: Promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated Electric City Bus Service from the new bus stand in Siwah, Panipat.



The objective of this initiative is not only to provide convenient transportation to the people of the state but also to reduce environmental pollution. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the first seven days of traveling in these Electric buses will be free, encouraging people to opt for public transportation over private vehicles. The routes of the City Bus Service will be carefully planned, taking into consideration the demands and needs of the city residents.

Presently, three electric city buses have been introduced in Panipat, and soon, five more buses will be added to the fleet. The fare for the City Bus Service will range from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50, and the route will cover a distance of 28 to 30 kilometers. The City Bus Service will be systematically expanded to the villages surrounding the city, informed the Chief Minister after launching the bus service.

The CM extended best wishes to the people of Panipat on the commencement of the City Bus Service and travelled in the bus. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP, Krishan Lal Panwar, MP, Sanjay Bhatia, Panipat City MLA, Pramod Vij, and the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Navdeep Virk.