Khattar inaugurates digital outreach of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Trust

Chandigarh: To spread more information about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and to make people aware, a Facebook page of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh Foundation Trust was inaugurated and its ‘logo’ was launched today.

The inauguration of the Facebook page and launching of the ‘Logo’ was done in Chandigarh by Union Energy Minister and Trust’s Chairman Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the meeting of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh Foundation Trust today, Manohar Lal Khattar said that soon, the construction work of the Trust’s building will be started and in this regard the No Objection Certificate will be issued shortly by the concerned department.

He informed that about 20 acres of land has been transferred to the Trust by the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs and further action is being taken expeditiously.

In today’s meeting, approval has been granted to make the Commissioner and Secretary of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department a member of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh Foundation Trust.

Khattar while giving directions to the concerned officers and office-bearers, said that content related to the life and heroic stories of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji should be shared on the Facebook page started today so that more and more people can be made aware and the society can get inspiration.

Khattar said that during the ongoing ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ programme, a cleanliness campaign should be conducted in the premises of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Lohgarh Foundation Trust, a blood donation camp should also be organised and a board should also be installed on the Trust’s land. This board should also have the picture of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and the unveiled Logo.

Khattar said at the places where Baba Banda Singh Bahadur passed through and stayed, a framework should be prepared to organise various types of programmes there so that the heroic stories of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji can be conveyed to more and

more people.

During the meeting, Sh. Gurprasad Singh from Faridabad presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the Trust’s Chairman and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.