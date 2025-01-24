Khattar inaugurates development projects worth Rs 1,117 cr in Telangana

Chandigarh: Living up to the slogan of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and ‘Sabka Sahyog’, Union Power, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gifted 50 projects worth 1,117 crore to the Telugu state of Telangana.

Telangana has become the first state among Southern states to have 365 days water supply.

Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 50 different projects, strengthening smart mobility, water supply, sanitation and infrastructure in the state.

In the long list or initiatives taken by Khattar are smart classrooms were installed in 53 schools of Telangana, e-learning tools and sports facilities were strengthened in 27 schools besides, one lakh metric tonnes of old waste will be disposed of through bio-mining in the state.

At the same time, world-class facilities were also started in Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium.

During his Telangana visit, Union Energy Minister Khattar inaugurated commercial complex, renovation of indoor hall, modern toilets, parking and landscaping at Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium at a cost of 22 crore. He inaugurated the recreational park under the Multi-Purpose School Park spread over 5.96 acres at a cost of 12.35 crore. Improving the social infrastructure in schools, renovation in 27 schools at a cost of Rs 9.20 crore and smart classrooms in 53 schools were started. Smart City Karimnagar gets the gift of 365 days water supply from Khattar, taking a step towards improving urban life in Smart City.

Now, about 2,600 houses in Smart City Karimnagar Municipal Corporation area will get 24-hour drinking water supply.

He also inaugurated the Smart Digital Classroom at Bundi Sanjay Kumarwadi High School at a cost of 9.20 crore. He came to know during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ about the future goals of the children and ensured will facilities we re available for children. Not only this, after starting the Smart Classroom Project, he also got detailed information about the Smart Classroom with the girl students.