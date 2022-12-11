Khattar inaugurates Chirayu scheme on Human Rights Day

Chandigarh: As we are celebrating Human Rights Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took this celebration a step further after he gifted 'Right to Health' facilities to the people of the state as he distributed CHIRAYU cards to the eligible beneficiaries under the CHIRAYU Haryana scheme.



Manohar Lal Khattar, while virtually inaugurating the CHIARYU card distribution programme here on Saturday, said that under this scheme, free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to eligible beneficiaries on the lines of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the CHIARYU Haryana scheme was launched from Manesar on November 21, 2022, and in less than a month, more than 2,000 people have availed of the scheme benefits.

He said that today the programme of distribution of CHIRAYU cards is being done at about 2,000 places, in which these cards will be distributed to about 5 lakh families.

Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) would also be covered under this scheme, added Khattar. The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to distribute Chirayu cards to all 1.25 crore eligible beneficiaries by December 31. Even today, cards are being distributed by setting up camps at 2,000 locations. Similarly, in the future too, cards will be distributed by setting up such camps in all the villages and cities, he added.

The scheme is completely cashless, paperless, transparent, digital, and IT-driven, which provides free treatment as per PMJAY guidelines in a total of 729 public and empaneled private hospitals across Haryana. The needy only have to go to the hospital and show their PPP ID to avail the treatment facility.

Khattar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government announced Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the year 2018, the objective of which was to provide health facilities to the needy and deprived in the country.