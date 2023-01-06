Khattar inaugurates 167 projects worth Rs 1,882 cr for 22 districts

Chandigarh: Following the mantra of ‘Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek,’ Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday went on an inauguration spree and dedicated as many as 167 public welfare projects costing more than Rs 1,882 crore related to education, health, water, power, strengthening road connectivity to the people of the state.



At the state-level programme held at Dhanwapur village in Gurugram, Khattar virtually inaugurated 113 projects worth over Rs 791 crore and laid the foundation stone of 54 projects costing around Rs 1,090 crore.

The Chief Minister, by dedicating various projects amounting to crores, time and again has restated his belief in ensuring equitable development of the state thereby taking Haryana swiftly on the development track.

The list of four key projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister includes the augmentation of drinking water supply scheme in quality-affected 84 villages of Prithla and Palwal block, district Palwal and Ballabgarh block of Faridabad by the construction of Ranney well and deep tubewell in Mohna village and augmentation canal based w/s scheme for 25 villages of Satnali block, Mahendragarh.