Khattar grants govt jobs under ‘HARIHAR’ scheme

CHANDIGARH: The “HARIHAR” scheme implemented by the Haryana government for providing educational, financial and employment benefits to the abandoned and surrendered children brought cheer to several faces as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday handed over appointment letters for jobs in government departments to 11 children.



These children have been appointed to Group-C and Group-D posts in Departments of School Education, Health, Urban Local Bodies, Health, Women and Child Development and Office of Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal.

Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Sumita Misra apprised the Chief Minister that Haryana is the first state in the country where such a unique scheme “HARIHAR” (Homeless, Abandoned and Surrendered Children Rehabilitation initiative Haryana) has been started for the upliftment of destitute children. She said that 11 children including nine girls and two boys have been given appointment letters.

The state government has notified the “HARIHAR” policy for providing educational, financial and employment benefits to the abandoned and surrendered children.

who have completed 18 years of age from child care institutions of the state and were abandoned before the age of 5 years or surrendered before the age of 1 year.

Under this scheme, free school and higher education including technical education, skill development and industrial training and after care stay, rehabilitation and financial assistance at the rate of Rs 2500 per month upto the age of 25 years or marriage whichever is earlier are provided.

Apart from this one-time interest free loan for purchase of a house in Haryana State at the time of marriage of beneficiaries is also given. Similarly, jobs on compassionate ground are provided to abandoned and surrendered children.