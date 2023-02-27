Khattar: Govt emphasising on quality edu, healthcare to make people self-reliant

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the state government is emphasising on promoting quality education, healthcare, and social security in Haryana as well as providing a boost to the spirit of self-reliance among the people of the state with the vision to ensure good governance.

The chief minister said this while interacting with the media at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday. He said that our government is continuously laying emphasis on development and in this direction, we are moving forward with the spirit of Antyodaya. He said that the state is scaling new heights through inclusive development.

He said that 80 per cent of the works announced during the Budget last year have been completed and the new Budget provisions will be put into action from April 1, 2023. He said that we faced the challenge of COVID-19 and strenuously worked hard to convert these challenges into opportunities by providing facilities through the use of technology. Khattar said that we have effectively implemented the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme and now the government is directly reaching out to the families which need assistance and other facilities.

Khattar said that 12 lakh new ration cards have been made while ration cards of 9 lakh ghost beneficiaries have been removed. “The Haryana government is the first government which is procuring 14 crops on MSP and similarly Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana has been implemented to ensure purchase of farmers’ produce,” he said.

On the issue of water, he said that the government is closely monitoring the depleting groundwater issue and adequately taking measures to resolve it.