Khattar: Govt committed to protect cows

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in the unfortunate case of death of bovines at Phoosgarh gaushala, Karnal. The Chief Minister said this during his visit to the Phoosgarh gaushala on Monday.



He said that an investigation is underway in the case and the probe has revealed facts that the accused have fed poisonous substance to the cattle. Four accused have been arrested and the absconding accused will also be arrested soon, he added.

The Chief Minister said that it is being suspected that the accused were carrying out this incident in connivance with those who trade in dead animals. Though investigation is still going on in the matter and no one will be spared, he added. The Chief Minister gave instructions to Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad Gaurav Kumar regarding the care of cattle in Phoosgarh gaushala. He said that complete arrangements should be made for fodder for the cattle.