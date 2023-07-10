Khattar gives Rs 21 lakh for construction of Daksh Prajapati Dharamshala

CHANDIGARH: Protecting an ideal secular fabric has been a priority of the present Haryana government, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



Apart from this, the government also ensured that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach every citizen, said Khattar while interacting with the people of Daksh community on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prajapati Daksh Maharaj during a programme held on Sunday.

He also announced Rs 21 lakh to Prajapati Samaj for Daksh Prajapati Dharamshala which is to be constructed on an area of 1000 square yards of land given in Panchkula. He also announced to name the Polytechnic Institute in Hisar after Daksh Prajapati.

Khattar said that the slogan ‘Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek’ was given to realize the spirit of Antyodaya. The government is constantly trying to make it a reality. He said that the world has to move forward by ending political casteism together. “During the BJP’s tenure, benefits of all the public welfare schemes and services have been ensured to those at the bottom of the pyramid, while eliminating the age-old unethical ‘parchi kharchi’ system.