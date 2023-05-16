Khattar forms committee to inquire into allegations of irregularities in CDLU

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed to constitute of a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor of another university to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of delay in results of students and irregularities in recruitment in Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa.

Khattar was interacting with the people during a Jan Samvad programme at Sant Nagar village of Sirsa’s Ranian assembly constituency. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to constitute a committee and investigate the complaint of anomalies in market fees at Sabzi Mandi, Dabwali.

On the demand for proper availability of drinking water, the Chief Minister announced the construction of canal-based waterworks for Sant Nagar. This waterworks will be built in Dalip Nagar and drinking water will be available to both the villages.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the Gram Panchayat to provide two acres of land for upgrading the Government Middle School in the village.

Khattar extended wishes to children Aparjit Singh Gill and Jasmeet Kaur on their birthday and gave gifts to them during the programme. He said that the record of 2.84 crore people of Haryana is with the government through Parivar Pehchan Patra, through which birthday messages will be sent to the

citizens.