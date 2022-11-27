Khattar: Family health check-up scheme to be made universal in Hry

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the health check-up of every citizen of the state must be done at least once a year and that a scheme has been formulated for this. President of India Droupadi Murmu will formally launch this unique scheme called Mukhyamantri Parivar Swasthya Parikshan during her visit to Kurukshetra on November 29, said Khattar while interacting with media persons at Haryana Bhavan in Delhi on Saturday.



The chief minister said that the health check-up of every citizen must be done once a year to ensure timely diagnosis of any health ailment.

He said that this scheme in Haryana is also unique in itself and has not yet been implemented in any other state in the country. Khattar said that in the first phase, the Haryana state government will start this scheme from Antyodaya families having annual incomes up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

In the first phase, the health checkup of the members of such families will be done and after that, in the next phase, all the other sections will be covered by making the scheme universal.

Responding to a question about the pre-budget meeting held with the union finance minister, Khattar lauded Nirmala Sitharaman for continuing the old practice of taking suggestions from the finance ministers of all the states before the budget like every year.

Chief Minister Khattar said that Haryana is in the third position in the country in terms of Ease of Doing Business and along with that, the state is now vastly moving towards Ease of Living.