Khattar: Expedite work on ‘Chirayu’ registration

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a review meeting regarding CHIRAYU held here Wednesday directed the officers concerned to expedite the work of CHIRAYU registration to ensure that maximum beneficiaries avail timely benefits of the scheme. Health Minister Anil Vij also remained present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister was apprised that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh are being given to poor families. In Haryana, 15, 51,798 families were covered. Of these, about 9 lakh families were taking benefits of this scheme. However, now, with the implementation of the CHIRAYU Yojana, about 20 lakh new families have been added to the list. CHIRAYU Haryana was launched to extend the Ayushman Bharat benefits to beneficiaries having an annual income limit of Rs 1.80 lakh.

It was further informed that the state has increased the income limit of BPL to Rs 1.80 lakh to give the benefit of this scheme to more families.