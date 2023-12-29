Khattar directs reopening of natural farming portal

Chandigarh: In a stern message, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar declared zero tolerance for any laxity or lethargy in the implementation of Central and State Government schemes at the grassroots level.



He directed district administration officers to assume direct responsibility for vigilantly overseeing schemes within their purview, emphasising the paramount importance of efficient public service delivery. This directive underscores the Chief Minister's unwavering commitment to ensuring that both Central and State government programmes translate into tangible benefits for the people of Haryana.

Khattar chaired the State Level Disha Committee meeting, with Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners participated via video conferencing. The meeting was co-chaired by Development and Panchayats Minister, Devender Singh Babli. Lok Sabha MP Dharmbir Singh, Rajya Sabha MP, Krishna Lal Panwar, Karthikeya Sharma, MLAs, Harvindra Kalyan, Nayanpal Rawat, Naina Chautala and Seema Trikha were also present in the meeting. Apart from these, MP, Dr Arvind Sharma joined the meeting through video conferencing. During the meeting, various schemes of the Central and State govts were reviewed in detail. In a reevaluation of decisions made during the previous meeting, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the Public Health Engineering Department's handling of road repairs following pipeline work.