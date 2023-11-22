Khattar directs DCs for swift grievance resolution

CHANDIGARH: In a move to enhance governance and address public grievances effectively, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to expedite the resolution process of District Public Relations and Grievances Committee (DGC) meetings.



It has been mandated that minutes of every DGC meeting are to be issued strictly within 24 hours of the meeting, ensuring transparent and timely communication of decisions taken.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has instructed DCs to compile district-wise lists of pending complaints on which decisions of the DGC have been made but are yet to be implemented. These lists will serve as a vital tool for monitoring and expediting the resolution process. To maintain accountability and transparency, DCs are directed to provide monthly reports highlighting the reasons for any delays in implementation, along with an estimated time frame for the same. These reports will be submitted to the Chief Secretary’s office every month.

In an official communication, it has been clearly stated Chief Secretary will diligently review these reports and, if necessary, intervention can be made at the level of Administrative Secretaries to ensure swift and effective implementation of all decisions made by DGCs.