Khattar digitally transfers Rs 6.36 cr into accounts of 223 beneficiaries

Chandigarh: The DAYALU Yojana, launched by the Haryana government with the aim of providing socio-financial security to Antyodaya families, is proving to be a boon.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who always aims to reach out to the last mile citizen in the spirit of Antyodaya, on Thursday digitally transferred Rs 6.36 crore into the accounts of 223 beneficiaries of Antyodaya families having annual income of

upto Rs 1.80 lakh in case of death or disability (more than 70 per cent) of their family members.

Taking yet another pivotal decision for the families covered under DAYALU Yojana, the chief minister, in the meeting directed the officers to change the age category, so as to ensure that maximum families can be benefitted.

As per the decision, now financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given for age over 25 years upto 45 years. Earlier the assistance was for age over 25 years upto 40 years.

A similar change has been made in the age category for the ages above 40 years upto 60 years. Now the assistance of Rs 3 lakh, instead of Rs 2 lakh will be given for ages above 45 years upto 60 years.

The decision has been taken after Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij suggested increasing the amount of assistance being given to those who are above 40 and 60 years.

School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal and Higher Education Minister, Mool Chand Sharma also remained present on the occasion.

At present, this scheme provides assistance which would vary depending on the age of the person at the time of death or permanent disability.

The assistance of Rs1 lakh upto the age of 6 years, Rs 2 lakh above the age of 6 years upto 18 years, Rs 3 lakh for ages above 18 years upto 25 years, Rs 5 lakh for ages over 25 years upto 40 years and Rs 2 lakh for the age of above 40 years upto the age of 60 years.

This scheme also includes the amount received under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and other insurance schemes.

The chief minister said that the state government is committed to the economic and social upliftment of Antyodaya.