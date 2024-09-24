Khattar dares Congress to declare its CM candidate

chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar has challenged the Congress amid the upcoming Assembly elections and said that if the Congress has guts, then it should declare its CM candidate.



Participating in a TV channel programme, the Union minister said that the Congress high command knows very well that as soon as the CM face is declared, a conflict will begin among the Congress leaders.

Speaking on the issue of Kumari Selja, Khattar said that it is her own decision to leave Congress and join BJP or stay in Congress.

“The way a Dalit woman was insulted and personal attacks were made on her at the behest of a big Congress leader is highly unfortunate,” he said.

Khattar said he had proposed to Selja to join the BJP so that she doesn’t feel sidelined in this situation and has support.

Khattar said that he assures that she will be respected by the BJP party unlike the insult she is facing in Congress.

He further added without naming any leader, that earlier Ashok Tanwar was the President of Congress and he was the probable Chief Minister of the state.

Dalit state president Ashok Tanwar was also beaten up by Congress leaders and injured. After this, the so-called leaders of Congress did not go to Delhi to inquire about his condition, but he and some other people of BJP definitely went to Delhi to know about the condition of the then Congress president Tanwar. The former Chief Minister said that he is playing a very active role in the election campaign of Haryana.