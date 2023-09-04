Khattar conveys fitness message in cyclothon

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched the ‘Fit Haryana’ campaign through a cyclothon. Commencing on September 1, 2023, this cycling journey will traverse the entire state and culminate in Karnal on the evening of September 25, 2023. With the unwavering support of district administration and allied departments, Haryana is paving the way for a resolute campaign against the sale and use of drugs.



To deter youth from falling prey to drug addiction and dismantle drug peddling networks operating across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Haryana has brought all the states at a single platform and established an interstate drug secretariat in Panchkula.

The ‘Run for Unity’ event held nationwide on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary also served as a platform to rally against drug abuse.

In continuation of these efforts, the ‘Ek Aur Sudhar’ program was initiated to combat drug addiction.

Additionally, the Raahgiri program, which continues to date, engages people of all age groups, including schoolchildren, in cities across the state, reiterating the chief minister’s commitment to ‘Fit Haryana - Fit Apna Shehar.’

The chief minister previously organised a Marathon titled ‘United Against Drugs’ in Sirsa, reaffirming his dedication to keeping youth away from drugs. He has called upon eminent individuals to collectively contribute to this cause. Sant Mahatmas (spiritual leaders) are also actively participating in the campaign.