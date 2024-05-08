Khattar continues Jan Sampark Yatra, stresses unity for BJP’s victory

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar has been cementing bond with the people for the last one year starting from ‘Jan Samvads’ in April last year to ‘Jan Sampark Yatra’ just before the Lok Sabha elections.



He continues to hold dialogue with the people of state through ‘Jan Sampark Yatra’ during his roadshow between Panipat and Samalkha. He interacted directly with the people of about 40 villages in Khadar area. The former Chief Minister has been holding direct interactions with the people since last year and still continues to do so. Today marked the third day of the former chief minister’s road show in the area. Khattar affirmed his non-discriminatory tenure and pledged to continue serving people in any capacity entrusted by Narendra Modi. He emphasized seeking support from the public, urging them to vote decisively for a resounding victory.

The former Chief Minister has said that he will work to solve the problems of this area.

Describing the current Lok Sabha elections as a fight between religion and unrighteousness and justice and injustice, Khattar said that on one hand there is religion and justice in the form of BJP and on the other hand there are anti-BJP forces, which are fighting injustice against religion. He called upon the workers to unite and contribute in this fight to fulfil Narendra Modi’s slogan of crossing 400 this time.

The Jan Sampark Yatra started from Chhajpur Kalan and Khurd, passed through Sanoli, Rishpur, Jalalpur, addressed small gatherings in Nanhera, Adhami, Jalmana, Bapauli and reached Samalkha via Bhalor, Sanjoli, Khojkipur, Atta, Jaurasi.