Khattar clueless about resignation of Hry Sugar Federation chairman

Chandigarh: Here is the story of the missing resignation. While the Haryana Sugar Federation Chairman Ramrakan Kala claimed to have resigned from the post of Chairman of Haryana Sugar Federation on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, during a press conference, said that he has not received any such resignation and the officials concerned are looking for it.



The chief minister had held a press conference on Saturday wherein he released an amount of Rs 29,13,12,000 to 8,528 farmers for sunflower procurement. After releasing the amount, Khattar said the amount will be reflected in the bank account of the respective farmers by Monday.

Incidentally, Ramrakan Kala had also claimed to have resigned after farmers had been arrested during lathi charge and the procurement of sunflower at MSP had not started.

Meanwhile, Kala claimed that he had resigned and had supposedly handed over the said resignation to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Chandigarh on the plea that he had got his chairmanship due to the deputy CM.

Also, information in this regard had been circulated through media organisations. Apparently, no

such intimation was given to the chief minister.

During the press conference, the chief minister pointed out that statements regarding resignations are being given on various platforms but he was clueless about it.

On a lighter note, he added that they are on a lookout of the resignation but have been unable to locate it.

Also, speaking on the protests of farmers on the National Highways, he added that the blocking the highways is illegal and whosoever indulges in such activities will be stopped from doing so.