Khattar challenges Hooda amid so-called political crisis

Chandigarh: Label it as ‘political gimmicks’ or ‘political turmoil’ the political giants of Haryana are leaving no stone unturned to hit the headlines.



While Opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently moved Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, soon after three MLAs of the JJP rendered support to it, Khattar has challenged Congress on the genuineness of the so-called depicted political turmoil.

Responding to the hue and cry being raised, Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the Congress should take care of its 30 MLAs and get signatures of its MLAs and hand them over to the Governor. He said that their party has relations with several Congress MLAs as well.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally, Manohar Lal Khattar described Congress candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency Satpal Brahmachari as an outsider candidate and said that he claims to be from Jind, but in reality he is from Haridwar, his voter card and his Aadhar card are from Haridwar. So in such a situation how does he call himself from Jind?

In his address, the former chief minister said that four phases of elections have been conducted and the survey conducted in four phases and the assessment made by political analysts makes it clear that BJP has crossed the figure of 272 in these four phases, which gives the party an upper hand.