Khattar chairs meeting for complaints received on Jan Samvad Portal

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a review meeting with the concerned officers regarding the resolution of complaints filed on the Jan Samvad portal. During the meeting, he reviewed complaints received pertaining to the departments of Development and Panchayat, and Higher Education.

He directed officers to register complaints received in writing from the people during the Jan Samvad programme on the Jan Samvad portal and resolve them promptly.

Reviewing these complaints, the chief minister said that most cases related to the department of Development and Panchayats are associated with engineering works. Therefore, final-year civil engineering students from state universities and polytechnic institutes should be paired with junior engineers to assist in preparing estimates of civil works. The plan would certainly play a pivotal role in timely preparation of work estimates.

He was apprised that a list of junior engineers from departments closely involved in engineering works would be made available online for students, who can choose to work within three days.