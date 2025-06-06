Khattar calls for preserving ecological balance

Chandigarh: Giving impetus to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on World Environment Day, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar planted a tree at his residence in New Delhi.

Khattar said that preserving ecological balance is “our responsibility towards future generations”.

Speaking about the campaign, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes one should give the same respect to the Mother Earth, which he or she gives to their mother.