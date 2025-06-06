MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Khattar calls for preserving ecological balance
Nation

Khattar calls for preserving ecological balance

BY Mpost Bureau6 Jun 2025 12:43 AM IST
Khattar calls for preserving ecological balance
X

Chandigarh: Giving impetus to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on World Environment Day, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar planted a tree at his residence in New Delhi.

Khattar said that preserving ecological balance is “our responsibility towards future generations”.

Speaking about the campaign, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes one should give the same respect to the Mother Earth, which he or she gives to their mother.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X