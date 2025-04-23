Khattar begins two-day Nepal visit

Chandigarh: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar landed in Nepal on Tuesday for a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Nepal’s Minister of Energy Deepak Khadka. During the visit, extensive discussions are scheduled between the Indian Power Minister and the Nepal government on promoting energy production and other key issues. The focus will also be on enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Khattar stated that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, the Indian government has always encouraged cooperation with Nepal at every level.

During his visit, Khattar will inspect various energy projects being implemented by the Government of India in Nepal. He will also witness the signing of the India-Nepal Joint Transmission Line Agreement. Additionally, he will inaugurate the 220 kV transmission line built under the Koshi Corridor project, funded by the Indian government.

He will inspect the Arun-3 Hydropower Project, which has a capacity of 900 megawatts and is being developed with full financial assistance from the Indian government. He will also visit the under-construction hydropower project in Sankhuwasabha, which is being implemented by India’s public sector undertaking, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

Khattar will also pay a courtesy call on Nepal’s PM K.P. Sharma Oli.