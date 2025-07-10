Khattar backs power sector to lead India’s economic drive

Chandigarh: Union Power, Housing and Urban Development minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that India has to be made a global power in clean renewable energy production and a strong economy.

“These efforts will be successful only when the government, institutions, investors and citizens work together. With the vision of a developed India, not only will the country become self-reliant in energy production, but it will also reach the rank of the third-largest economy in the world,” he said.

Khattar was speaking as the chief guest at the India Energy Storage Week programme at Yashobhoomi Dwarka.

He said that the power sector is the driving force of economic development. “India is moving ahead rapidly in clean renewable energy production, which is also becoming a model for the world.