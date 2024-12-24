Khattar asks officials to speed up development projects in Lakshadweep

Chandigarh: Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while reviewing the Central schemes in Lakshadweep on Monday, asked officials to speed up the energy, housing and urban development projects.

On reaching Lakshadweep for a two-day visit, the Union minister was welcomed by Administrator Praful Patel in the capital Kavaratti.

The Union minister during the review meeting said that to make Lakshadweep a leader in the field of tourism and development, the country’s first battery-operated solar power plant is being set up here. Along with this, the goal is to promote renewable energy in Lakshadweep along with exploring the possibilities of wind energy and promoting electric vehicles with solar charging stations.

The use of green energy in the islands, setting up EV charging stations and connecting the islands were among the key points discussed during the meeting. Advisor to Lakshadweep Administrator Sandeep Kumar, Secretary Rahul Singh, Power Secretary Vikrant Raja and District Collector Giri Shankar were also present in the meeting.

During his visit to Lakshadweep, Khattar travelled in the Water Metro in Kochi, Kerala. He said that the journey of Water Metro is a truly unique and impressive experience.

Patel requested the Union minister to approve projects to connect the islands through submarine cable. On this, Khattar directed officials to prepare a detailed report .