Khattar: APUY aimed at making poor self-reliant

Chandigarh: Terming the Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (APUY) as a unique scheme of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the aim of the scheme is to provide self-employment to poor families in a bid to make them financially self-reliant; by making loans available through the banks. “For this, the fourth phase of Antyodaya Rozgar Melas will be organised soon, where representatives of the concerned government departments, as well as banks, will be present and loans will be made available for self-employment, he added.

The CM gave this information during the review meeting of the Mukhyamantri APUY with the bankers. He called upon the bank representatives to make new schemes for the poor families. “A separate provision of Rs 5,000 crore will be made to provide loans to 1 lakh Antyodaya families for self-employment. The state government is working on a proposal to bring a major change in cooperatives; under which common dairy has been envisaged in rural areas. For this, the government will provide sheds for dairies on Panchayati land on lease,” said Khattar.

The CM instructed the officials to prepare a checklist of all the documents for providing loans for self-employment so that Antyodaya families coming to self-employment fairs can submit all their loan-related documents on the same day and get it approved. He further said that mapping of Vita booths will be done for additional outlets to be opened at different places.