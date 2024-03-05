Khattar approves Rs 163 cr for elevated road

CHANDIGARH: A meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar La Khattar in which approval of approximately Rs 163 crore was given for the construction of an elevated road with service road from Delhi-Agra National Highway to DND-Faridabad-Ballabgarh Bypass KMP link. Besides this, approvals worth more than Rs 2352 crore were given in the meetings of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), and High Powered Workers Purchase Committee (HPWPC) for contracts and purchases of various items. After negotiations with various bidders in the meeting, approximately Rs 74 crore were saved by determining the rates.



Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister JP Dalal, Cooperation minister Banwari Lal, Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta, Development and Panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli, and Minister of State for Labour Anoop Dhanak also remained present at the meeting. A total of 80 agendas were kept in the meeting, and approval was given to 76 agendas.

Approval was also given to the agenda for the construction of a government girls college in Mangali, Hisar district. This college will cost about Rs 14 crore.