Khattar approves contracts worth more than Rs 203 cr

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presiding over the meeting of High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) held on Thursday evening accorded approval to contracts worth more than Rs 203 crore.



More than Rs 1.68 crore was saved after negotiations with various bidders.

Public Health Engineering Minister, Dr Banwari Lal was also present in the meeting.

Seven agendas including two each of Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) and Public Works (Building and Roads) and one of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) were approved in the meeting.

Among different works which have been allotted during the meeting included repair, rehabilitation and upgradation of 45 MLD STP Badshahpur, construction and commissioning by installation of four Ranney wells of 10 MLD capacity each in revenue estate of village Shajhanpur, Chandpur, Dalelgrh and Ghorasan along with floodplains of Yamuna river district Faridabad.

Furthermore, the construction of vehicular underpass on NH-709 (Extn.) at Km 90.400 crossing Meham-Beri road in Rohtak, construction of 42 Type-II, 36 Type III and 6 Type-IV (Row Houses triple Storey) House in Police Lines, Jind and construction of 72 Type-ll, three Storey Row Houses, 12 Type-lII and 12 Type-IV Stilt plus 6 Houses in Police Lines, Sirsa.