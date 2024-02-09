Khattar approves 10 new projects under Rural Augmentation Water Supply programme

CHANDIGARH: Haryana government has decided to implement 10 new projects worth more than Rs 56.36 crore under Rural Augmentation Water Supply programme in 6 districts namely Sirsa, Hisar, Palwal, Mahendragarh, Jhajjar and Rewari.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday accorded administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the Public Health Engineering Department here.

Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that new works under Rural Augmentation Water Supply programme includes improvement of water supply scheme at village Niyana, Barwala, District Hisar at an estimate cost of Rs 2.95 crore, augmentation of Water Supply Scheme and strengthening of Distribution System at Village Kurangawali, Kalanwali, Distt. Sirsa at an estimated cost of Rs 5.89 crore, Canal Based Water supply scheme in 7 number of Villages of District Rewari at an estimated cost of Rs. 16.88 crore, providing independent Water Works Neola Machhroulli, Jhajjar at an estimated cost of Rs 6.17 crore, etc.