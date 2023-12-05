Khattar announces new projects on Sant Shiromani Sen Maharaj’s birth anniversary

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made several key announcements during the celebration of Sant Shiromani Sen Maharaj’s birth anniversary in Jind on Monday.



He declared to establish four ‘Kesh Kaushal Vikas Kendras’ in Gurugram, Hisar, Rohtak and Ambala, renaming the Chowk in front of the court on Gohana road and JD-7 road as well as dedicating a building within the premises of Sri Dhanna Bhagat Medical College in Jind in the honour of Sant Shiromani Sen Ji Maharaj.

Moreover, Khattar announced his birth anniversary to be commemorated as a ‘special day’ in the Haryana government’s calendar.

He also laid the foundation stone of the project regarding providing drinking water from the Bhakra Main Line in Jind city. The said canal-based drinking water supply project will be constructed at Rs 388 crore.

He also announced the allotment of the plot for dharamshala construction along with a grant of Rs 32 lakh. This grant includes Rs 21 lakh from the discretionary fund of the Chief Minister and Rs 11 lakh from the discretionary fund of Jind’s MP Ramesh Kaushik.